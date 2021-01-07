NORTH CAROLINA – Throughout 2020, making money has been incredibly difficult at times. For people that make their living from stocks, the need to pay extra close attention to the stock market was more important to their livelihoods than ever.



“The stock market doesn't just go straight up and straight down, it actually goes up, sideways, down, sideways,” says Ronell Nichols.



Nichols is one of the people whose main income source is through stocks. He says this year patience has been his most important trait.



“When everyone's afraid, that's the time when you got to go 'well what's everyone afraid of,” Nichols says.



It wasn't easy to be patient and unafraid in a year when the stock market crashed.



“People are afraid to trust that even if things go in a negative way, it can still work out for you,” Nichols says.



Nichols does have a part time job on the side, but when he was furloughed from that company, he made sure to take advantage of the opportunity rather than let it pass.



“I sat down and I realized we will never get this opportunity again to get 'free money', like it was more than a lot of people needed, we all know that, so what I did was I saved every dollar of it,” Nichols says.



He found other ways to make money while he wasn't working and his stocks were down, like selling items on eBay. But he, like many others living through the stock market, learned a lot of lessons this year and are eager to see what 2021 has to offer.



According to an investopedia.com prediction, stocks will continue to rise throughout 2021.