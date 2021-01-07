On Wednesday, the House and Senate met to count the electoral votes cast after November’s election, until a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, interrupting the proceedings and forcing lawmakers into hiding in a brazen attempt to overturn the results of America's democratic election.

Both the House and Senate will reconvene tonight to continue their individual debates over the objection to Arizona’s electoral votes as well as the rest of today’s joint session.

Follow along for live updates:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.