SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Health physicians continue to push for minorities to take the coronavirus vaccine as the pandemic continues to devastate those communities.

Dr. Hector Octaviani, a True Health pediatrician, said that’s a reason he took the first dose of the Moderna vaccine — to inspire everyone else to take it.

“All vaccines are important," Octaviani said. "They prevent diseases. It’s better to prevent than have to deal with it."

He says he can use his experience and expertise to inform the Hispanic community about what to expect.

“I have the advantage of being Hispanic that I can talk to them in their language that is more comfortable for them to listen to the medical terms and explanations in their own language," Octaviania said.

The CDC reports that out of the nearly 1.9 million people who received the first dose of the vaccine, only 21 have had a severe reaction.

Next week, True Health will begin to administer the coronavirus vaccine to those included in Gov. Ron DeSantis's executive order, those who are 65 and older, health care workers with direct patient contact, and long-term care facility residents and staff.

True Health reports as of Thursday, January 7, there were 286 preregistrations.