Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Police said late Wednesday night.

One woman was shot by police; Three others died as a result of "medical emergencies"



Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as three others who died as a result of "medical emergencies."

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

The woman was shot earlier Wednesday as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died.

Police also said that 52 arrests were made related to Wednesday's events. At least 14 D.C. police officers were injured, one seriously.

"They fought hard to protect our democracy," Chief Contee said.

D.C. police officials also say two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee. Police found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.

The state of emergency for D.C. was extended for 15 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.