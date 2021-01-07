WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle near a school bus stop Thursday morning in Winter Haven.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at Avenue G NW, near 22nd Street NW.
Authorities said the girl, a Winter Haven High School student, suffered serious injuries. Her condition has not been released.
She was flown to a hospital.
The driver remained on-scene.
Avenue G NW and Lake Howard Drive were shut down. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.