Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock is projected to win the Senate Special Runoff election in Georgia, according to The Associated Press, defeating Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler to become the state’s first Black senator and the second ever elected from the South.

The other runoff race in Georgia, between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican incumbent David Perdue, is still too close to call. Ossoff leads Perdue by under 10,000 votes. If Ossoff wins, Democrats will have complete control of Congress, strengthening President-elect Joe Biden’s standing as he prepares to take office on Jan. 20.

Speaking to supporters virtually Wednesday, prior to the race being called, Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock said he was "honored" that Georgia voters put their faith in him: "I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia, no matter who you cast your vote for in this election."

“We were told that we couldn’t win this election," Warnock said. "But tonight we proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible. May my story be an inspiration to some young person who is trying to grasp and grab hold to the American Dream.”

Warnock serves as the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the same church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

Commonly referred to as “Martin Luther King’s church,” Ebenezer sits in the middle of a national park dedicated to the civil rights icon’s life and legacy, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors and tourists annually. Warnock’s leadership at the church is his chief credential, a position so prestigious some note the U.S. Senate is a step down.

Warnock has continued to preach as he campaigns for office — albeit pre-recorded in an empty sanctuary, due to the pandemic. In a message delivered Sunday, Warnock seemed to allude to the runoff, telling viewers that they are “on the verge of victory” in their lives, if they accept that God has already equipped them with the ability to win against their adversaries.

“When God is with you, you can defeat giants,” said Warnock.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, Warnock grew up in public housing, the son of Pentecostal pastors. He graduated from Morehouse College before getting his Masters in Divinity, Philosophy, and Doctorate in Philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York.

Warnock worked as a pastor in New York and Baltimore before becoming the youngest person to serve as senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

In his remarks Wednesday, Warnock recounted the story of his upbringing and his parents in his remarks, making special mention of his mother: “The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton picked her youngest son to be a United States senator,” he said. “Tonight, we proved with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible.”

Loeffler, a former businesswoman, was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to replace the retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson, who resigned in 2019 due to health concerns. She is estimated to be the wealthiest member of Congress, according to estimates from Newsweek and Forbes, factoring in her combined net worth with her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange and Intercontinental Exchange.

The senator has faced scrutiny for offloading parts of her investment portfolio and purchasing new stocks as Congress was receiving briefings on the growing threat of the coronavirus pandemic. She has said she played no part in the trades and has not attempted to profit from her time in the Senate.

In June, the Senate Ethics Committee found no evidence of wrongdoing by Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia after investigating stock trades she made weeks before the coronavirus caused markets to plunge.

In July 2020, Loeffler, the co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, sent a letter to the league’s commissioner objecting to the WNBA’s social justice plans, asking Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to abandon plans for players to wear warmup jerseys with “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name.”

“In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote,” Loeffler wrote. “And now more than ever, we should be united in our goal to remove politics from sports.”

In response, in August, WNBA players, including those on the Dream, wore t-shirts with the phrase “Vote Warnock” on them; within days, Warnock’s campaign said it raised nearly $200,000, helping the Democrat run ads and gain awareness in the race.

“I am honored and humbled by the overwhelming support from the WNBA players,” Warnock wrote on Twitter in August. “This movement gives us the opportunity to fight for what we believe in, and I stand by all athletes promoting social justice on and off the court”

I am honored and humbled by the overwhelming support from the @WNBA players. This movement gives us the opportunity to fight for what we believe in, and I stand by all athletes promoting social justice on and off the court. #BlackLivesMatter — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) August 4, 2020

Trump’s false claims of voter fraud cast a dark shadow over the runoff elections, which were held only because no candidate hit the 50% threshold in the general election. He attacked the state’s election chief on the eve of the election and raised the prospect that some votes might not be counted even as votes were being cast Tuesday afternoon.

Republican state officials on the ground reported no significant problems.

This week’s elections mark the formal finale to the turbulent 2020 election season more than two months after the rest of the nation finished voting. The unusually high stakes transformed Georgia, once a solidly Republican state, into one of the nation’s premier battlegrounds for the final days of Trump’s presidency -- and likely beyond.

Loeffler, who remains a Georgia senator until the results of Tuesday’s election are finalized, said she would return to Washington on Wednesday morning to join a small group of senators planning to challenge Congress’ vote to certify Biden’s victory.

Warnock will serve out the remaining two years of Isakson's term, and would be up for re-election in the 2022 midterm elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.