SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County’s vaccination effort is on the move into independent senior living facilities where medical workers vaccinated residents, 65 and older, at Serenity Towers in Sanford Tuesday.

Hugh Harling just moved into the independent living community. He and other residents are now some of the lucky ones to get the coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m in that age bracket where I’m more susceptible to have a negative virus reaction,” said Harling.

Due to health and safety concerns Spectrum News 13 was unable to enter the vaccination site, but Seminole County provided video.

Hugh was one of nearly 150 seniors to get the vaccine. He and his wife haven’t been able to see their children and grandchildren as much as they want to, but with the shot, he’s hoping that will change soon.

“I think that gives a tremendous amount of mental relief,” said Harling.

Since early last week, Seminole County has been vaccinating seniors at the Oviedo Mall.

Now, county health leaders have identified more than 20 senior communities they’ll visit to vaccinate residents.

Alan Harris is the emergency manager for Seminole County.

“We started mobile delivery today to individuals who are transportation disadvantaged and seniors,” said Harris.

Seminole County has vaccinated residents in assisted living facilities, but this is the first 55-and-up community. They said it’s another point of entry to vaccinate seniors.

Donna Walsh is the health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County.

“Some of them have physical limitations that would make it difficult for them to get into our vaccine pod at the Oviedo Mall,” said Walsh.

Seminole County plans to expand the operation following the delivery of more than 12,675 Pfizer vaccine doses.

“We can’t confirm, we can’t make reservation because we don’t have doses. Now we have doses, so now we can provide those doses,” said Harris.

Those doses will usher in better days for thousand of seniors in Seminole County.

“Go back to your normal routine and socialization, face-to-face meetings and things like that,” said Harling.