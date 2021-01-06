SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s now been nearly two weeks since Gov. Ron DeSantis announced vaccine appointments will be available for Florida residents age 65 and older.

Many serniors, though, say they are having trouble getting an appointment to get the vaccine



But many seniors are still struggling to lock in an appointment, amid technology issues and limited vaccine availability.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says they were prepared far before they got the first shipment of shots in and the problems they're having now, were to be expected.

Seminole County used Eventbrite to coordinate vaccine appointments.

So far, Harris says it’s gone just about the same way you’d expect a more typical Eventbrite-associated event to go.

“It is similar to but very different than a concert," said Harris. "There’s a finite number of seats … there’s a finite number of vaccines. There’s a lot of people that may want to go to that concert, so they overwhelm the Ticketmaster.”

For Sue Wilson, the website woes continue, as she’s been trying since the beginning of the rollout to get an appointment.

“I know there’s so many people in the state that are over the age of 65 that are in the same boat that I’m in," said Wilson. “Every time they come out with it, I’ve been on right away, and have not been able to get an appointment. I keep going through the prompts and it’s telling you 'not available,' the site goes down, or whatever.”

It’s the same story in other counties, but the logistics have looked a little different, depending where you are.

“The ones that I’ve talked to are going to the reservation type system," said Harris. "Some of them simply just don’t have the resources. Some of them may not have allocated certain funds from the budget, the CARES Act funding for vaccines.”

At first, Volusia County opted not to do online registrations, and came out with a first come first serve event.

That led to seniors camping out in their cars overnight, for hours on end.

“We received a phone call from the state, and the state has now dictated that they will not allow the 'first come first serve' anymore in any other community," said Harris. "They have spoken very clearly about making sure that vaccines are getting out into the community.”

As for Wilson, she’ll keep waiting patiently.

“I guess I’ll just have to be faster on the phone or something," she said.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the Florida Health Department to ask what resources they have provided to make sure all counties Florida have what they need for effective vaccine distribution, but did not receive a response.