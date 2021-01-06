OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The first Hispanic sheriff in the history of Osceola County was sworn in Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Hundreds of people turned out to see Marcos Lopez sworn in as sheriff



Lopez is Osceola County's first Hispanic sheriff.



Plans for the new sheriff include a community advisory board

Hundreds of people came out to watch Marcos Lopez become sheriff. Lopez said it is a great honor to have been elected.

Lopez also said he wants to properly represent all communities.

“I think it’s really important that we all come together. Not just for the sheriff’s department, but we need the community support to help us all work as one,” Lopez added.

“It’s very important for us to have a Hispanic, a fellow veteran, and a public servant,” Hector Rodriguez, one of Lopez’s supporters, said.

Lopez said he has big plans for his time in office. He said he wants to create a veteran liaison department, a community advisory board, and to de-escalate mental health situations.