Restaurants here in Western New York could soon receive some much needed help thanks to a federal grant.

It’s called the Raising the Bar Restaurant Recovery Fund.

Empire State Development says this $3 million grant will allow eligible restaurants to receive up to $5,000 to help them adjust their day-to-day operations, and follow COVID-19 measures this winter when outdoor dining is limited.

The money will also help pay for equipment needed for social distancing, cleaning tools, heaters, PP, and contactless technology.

Restaurants can start applying for the grants on January 11.

For more information, and to find out if you are eligible, click here.