ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando 2021 has been pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.

What You Need To Know MegaCon Orlando 2021 delayed to summer



New event dates: August 12-15



Last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic

The fan convention, which was initially scheduled for March, is now set to take place August 12-15 at the Orange County Convention Center.

“Although we’d hoped to see you sooner, our spidey sense helped us decide to go with Plan B so that we can deliver the safest, best possible fan experience,” MegaCon said in an update.

Tickets and add-ons will automatically transfer to the August event, according to MegaCon. Refunds are also available up to two weeks before the convention.

The 2020 edition of the event was canceled last summer in response to the pandemic. Organizers attempted to put on a smaller, “limited edition” of the event in the fall, but that was canceled as well.

So far, no celebrity guests have been announced for this year’s event.

MegaCon Orlando, the largest convention of its kind in the southeast, typically draws more than 100,000 fans.

For more information, visit megaconorlando.com.