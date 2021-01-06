LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — During the last year businesses have suffered, but others have flourished.

Hunting is an activity that many have taken advantage of. Social distancing and enjoying the outdoors are some positives.

This has caused Bo's and Buck's Wild Game Meat Processing business in Lincoln County to have its busiest season ever. It opened in 2013, processing about 450 deer a year. Now it has been slammed with business from the increase in hunting since deer season began the second weekend in September.



For $75, Bo's and Buck's receives the deer, processes it, and gives it back to the hunter in meat.



Owner Bo Rice says in North Carolina you can hunt up to six deer and feed your whole family for a while.



"You got a lot more people that are social distancing because they are outdoors, you go by any park, they’re full, you go by any golf course. They’re taking advantage of hunting, fishing, outdoor actives in my opinion," Rice says.



The deer meat he says has come in handy to some families who saw low supplies of meat in grocery stores.