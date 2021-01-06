FLORIDA — As chaos reigns in our nation’s capital in the wake of a pro-Trump protest that turned into a violent assault on the Capitol Building — where lawmakers had gathered to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win — Florida lawmakers are weighing in on the violence that gripped the city this afternoon.

What You Need To Know

  • Protestors, some armed, rushed Capitol Hill this afternoon

  • Florida politicians are responding to the afternoon's violence

The Florida Democratic Party released its own response to what it described as "violent insurrection," saying, "This is not patriotism, this is terrorism, and an attempted coup. Our thoughts are with the Congressional members and staff on Capitol Hill today. We stand with those who are working hard to protect our democracy. This must stop."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, an ardent Trump supporter, released a statement rebuking the rioters that read in part, “Violence or rioting of any kind is unacceptable, and the perpetrators must face the full weight of the law.”

Democratic Representative Charlie Crist took things a step further, calling for Donald Trump’s immediate removal from office:

Another Trump devotee, Republican Sentaor Marco Rubio, echoed Gov. DeSantis’s sentiments without commenting on the sitting president directly:

Florida's other Senator, Republican former Governor Rick Scott, echoed his peer's thoughts, calling the protestors who stormed Capitol Hill "thugs." He went on to thank the Capitol Police for their service.

Rep. Mike Waltz, a Republican who represents Volusia and Flagler counties, said he was withdrawing his objection to the certification of some electoral votes.

Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat who represents part of Orlando, says the president must be removed from office.