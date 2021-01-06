FLORIDA — As chaos reigns in our nation’s capital in the wake of a pro-Trump protest that turned into a violent assault on the Capitol Building — where lawmakers had gathered to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win — Florida lawmakers are weighing in on the violence that gripped the city this afternoon.

What You Need To Know Protestors, some armed, rushed Capitol Hill this afternoon



Florida politicians are responding to the afternoon's violence

The Florida Democratic Party released its own response to what it described as "violent insurrection," saying, "This is not patriotism, this is terrorism, and an attempted coup. Our thoughts are with the Congressional members and staff on Capitol Hill today. We stand with those who are working hard to protect our democracy. This must stop."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, an ardent Trump supporter, released a statement rebuking the rioters that read in part, “Violence or rioting of any kind is unacceptable, and the perpetrators must face the full weight of the law.”

My statement from earlier today: pic.twitter.com/aoUN17dXi4 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 6, 2021

Democratic Representative Charlie Crist took things a step further, calling for Donald Trump’s immediate removal from office:

The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It's time to remove the President. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) January 6, 2021

Another Trump devotee, Republican Sentaor Marco Rubio, echoed Gov. DeSantis’s sentiments without commenting on the sitting president directly:

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

Florida's other Senator, Republican former Governor Rick Scott, echoed his peer's thoughts, calling the protestors who stormed Capitol Hill "thugs." He went on to thank the Capitol Police for their service.

The thugs who stormed the Capitol today and incited violence should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Every single one of them.



Thank you to the Capitol Police for your bravery today. I believe Congress should return tonight and finish our work. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 6, 2021

Everyone has a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to commit violence. What happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 6, 2021

Thank you to the Capitol Police officers who protect us and our institutions every day. And thank you to all law enforcement working to keep people safe in DC. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 6, 2021

Rep. Mike Waltz, a Republican who represents Volusia and Flagler counties, said he was withdrawing his objection to the certification of some electoral votes.

My full statement on the Electoral College certification and today's violence at the U.S. Capitol: pic.twitter.com/FzIRUFdZY3 — Michael Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) January 7, 2021

Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat who represents part of Orlando, says the president must be removed from office.