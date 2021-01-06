WORCESTER, Mass. - The new year usually comes with new resolutions and many people have getting their finances in order on top of the list.

Richard Carr, a Certified Financial Planner at Carr Financial Group in Worcester, says paying down debts is good place to start.

He says credit card interest rat​es are only getting higher and could reach up to 30 percent. Carr says a lot of fraud happened in the last year, so it's also important to pull a yearly credit report.

"Once you have that document, you may be surprised you have credit cards that go back decades that you weren't aware were still in your name--you don't still posses, but it will give you the opportunity to see everything in one report and be able to tighten up the loose ends. Things you no longer use. You don't want to arbitrarily close credit cards because that can have a negative impact on your credit score but it's just one great way to start this whole process of reassessing," said Carr.

Carr says one reliable source he suggests is checking out annualcreditreport.com.