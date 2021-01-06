COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Small businesses in Dane County will get another lifeline as they try to survive the pandemic.

In the spring, Dane County took money from Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to create a small business relief grant program, eventually giving out $10 million. The program was administered by Dane Buy Local.

Now the county is issuing another round of grants, this time totaling $4 million.

“Our local businesses […] really are a reflection of who we are in the community,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi during the virtual press conference.

During the announcement, Parisi talked a lot about needing more help from the federal government.

This time, they’ll focus on small businesses most impacted by the pandemic.

“Retail, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, yoga places,” said Colin Murray, head of Dane Buy Local.

Becky Peterson owns Kula Yoga & Wellness in Cottage Grove. She got a grant the first time around.

“The funds that I was allocated were used for my rent, my utilities, on my brick and mortar yoga studio,” she said. “As well as technology upgrades and purchases that were needed to pivot my 100% in person business to 100 percent virtual business.”

Peterson hasn’t had anyone in her studio since March 15. She’s added sneeze guards, sanitizing stations, and “stand here” signs to the front of the studio. She said she’s far off from being able to open, and hopes maybe she’ll be able to remove all those precautions when she finally feels ready.

Until then, more grant money would help her stay afloat.

“Grant assistance is what's helping me to keep my business, and really ultimately my dream alive,” she said. “It truly was a business life saver for me.”

The grant applications should be open by Friday. You can find it here.