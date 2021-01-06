The start of a unique 2020 tax filing season is now underway, as millions of people begin to gather their financial documents needed to prepare their return.

What You Need To Know The early tax preparation season is underway

The pandemic has forced a number of changes this year

Opening day is set for January 19 ​

"It's very unusual. I thought last year was pretty crazy. I think this year we're looking at the same thing," said Tina Farmer, Liberty Tax Service franchise owner.

Farmer sat in an uncharacteristically empty office Wednesday morning during the early part of tax season.

She says while there have some walk-ins, a majority of filers this year are making virtual appointments, using Liberty's mobile app, or just dropping forms off.

"But usually, you have standing room only at times. And it's just not possible with the pandemic because you have to have that six foot distancing to keep everybody safe," said Farmer.

The pandemic is also impacting a record number of people who have filed for unemployment, as Farmer says filers need to know that money is taxable, compared to stimulus funds which is not.

She says filers, including new parents who may not have received their full stimulus money before, can now recover it and claim their fair share.

"You're going to have more people I think filing with unemployment that have not in the past. Not both parents are able to work. Laid off or they've had to cut back hours because they're schooling their kids at home. So it's just that little bit of less income that's coming in, can help put food on the table," said Farmer.

"Well, we had to change our whole structure. So, there's going to be a lot more work for us but we don't mind because we want to see the money stay in the people's pocket instead of the government's pocket," said Christopher Fabian, EG Tax VP of Tax Operations.

Fabian is also working with clients face to face and through virtual appointments.

He says parents may not want to claim kids over age 17 because they may qualify for stimulus payments, and if they've received unemployment, they may be subject to a kiddie tax at their parent's rate.

"Parents really have to do their children's tax returns with their tax returns this year and run the numbers and do the best result for the family," said Fabian.

Fabian also notes changes to the Earned Income Credit for filers who make less than $50,000 and have children.

He says parents who lost their job and income can now use their 2019 federal tax return as a guide to get a larger credit.

"Oh my gosh, it's unbelievable. It's mind blowing. They should not be complaining when they do their taxes this year. They should be very happy, because we thought we were going to have a lot of sad clients this year," said Fabian.

Fabian says he's still unclear whether New York State will follow suit on the credit.

Another major change includes an increase to the Employer Retention Credit to help boost revenue and increase payroll lost to the pandemic.

"That's huge. It's to help businesses keep employees on staff," said Fabian.

While Fabian and Farmer say they still don't know if the April 15 filing deadline will be extended again this year, both will be ready to help their clients successfully navigate the process.

"Take a breath and stay calm. Every year, there's changes with the IRS but, last two years have been doozies," said Farmer.

Opening day of tax season when the IRS turns on its computers and begins processing returns is set for January 19.