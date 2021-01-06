CLERMONT, Fla. — David Clark asked if we could see his smile through his mask.

He was smiling, all right.

“This is wonderful,” he said.

Clark, 74, of Clermont, became one of an estimated 1,000 seniors in Lake County to get a vaccination for COVID-19 on Wednesday when county health officials opened their Clermont Arts and Recreation Center site — briefly — on south U.S. 27 to another round of vaccinations.

“I was very anxious to get this,” Clark said, referring to the first of two shots required of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. “I wanted to be able to see my kids.”

The drive-thru event followed the arrival Tuesday of the county’s second shipment of vaccines. Last week, the county administered 3,000 vaccines, officials said, amid confusion for some residents over the location and exacerbated by the crashing of the county’s call line.

Aaron Kissler, officer for the Florida Department of Health in Lake County, said Wednesday that officials aimed for smoother operations this week. He said the county invited media members to attend Wednesday’s distribution to residents age 65 and over so that seniors could watch the news and “know that maybe if the lines are getting bad, today’s not a good day.”

Officials opened a long line of cars to vaccinations at 9 a.m. and closed it within an hour. The county plans to offer a limited number of vaccines per day, with a target of exhausting its new supply of more than 12,600 doses within seven days, Kissler said.

Officials also aim to open a vaccination site in the northern part of the county, he said.

Later Wednesday, the county said on its website that it would offer vaccinations at the rec center beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday. It will close the line once cars back up onto south U.S. 27 and, weather permitting, open again later in the day, the county said.

Police Chief Charles Broadway said that prior to opening, the entrance to the facility would be closed to prevent cars from lining up on the road.

The county said it planned to open the site during mornings and afternoons. But citing weather, staffing and supply considerations, Kissler said the site might not open for vaccinations every day and that the county would announce its status early each day on Twitter and on its website.

“I just don’t want anybody camping out overnight and finding out the next day that we’re not doing it,” Kissler said.

The county within a couple of weeks plans to convert to scheduling software from the current first-come, first-served system, he said.

In the meantime, Kissler said, “we’ll keep folks informed what our lines look like. Some days it’s going to be better than others, but we’re going to try our best to keep them down. I feel so bad for folks.”

Wednesday’s vaccination event underscored the urgency of health officials and anxiety of seniors as the supply of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna fail to meet demand across the region, state, and country.

For Lake County seniors, the event produced angst or relief, depending on whether they got in line in time for a vaccination.

In response to a Spectrum News 13 tweet about Wednesday’s line closing, one Twitter user wrote: “Absolutely outrageous! They hit capacity in an hour. We traveled an hour to be turned away. …”

On the other hand, Geraldine Cushing, 78, saw her vaccination as long-awaited relief. Diabetes plus heart and lung problems had left her scared, she said.

“I'm very excited to get it,” she said of the vaccination. “At least it'll give me a fighting chance, I hope.”

At the end of the line on Wednesday sat Gary Johnson in a pickup truck, a load of refuse in the back. He said he’s a survivor of bladder cancer and was on his way to the dump Wednesday morning when he received a text from the county notifying him of the vaccinations.

Upon receiving the text message, Johnson said he put off his trip to the dump and got in line at the vaccination site. Officials then closed the line — right after he entered.

“I’m buying a Lotto ticket today,” Johnson said with a smile.

A Lake County government spokeswoman said the county uses text alerts to share health department news releases “as a courtesy to our residents.”

Residents can sign up by texting COVIDUPDATE to 888777, she said. She pointed out that the county often receives notice of county health news at the same time as the public.Meanwhile, county health officials said they would continue to vaccinate people as quickly as supply allows.

“The faster we can get folks vaccinated,” Kissler said, "... that’s one more person that we’ve taken out of the transmission pattern.”

Spectrum News 13 reporter Justin Soto contributed to this story.