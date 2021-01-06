CHICOPEE, Mass. - It hasn't been easy to own a bar during the pandemic. The Atlas Pub and Kitchen in Chicopee knows that first hand, but now they are receiving some financial help, which will help them keep their business alive.

"Well, initially when the governor shut us down on March 17, it took us all by surprise," said Atlas Pub & Kitchen Owner William Herchuck.

Their business was closed for five months, and not knowing when they would be able to reopen, they started serving food to keep their family business alive.

"August 29, we opened on a Sunday. I needed all my patrons to come back, and they did," said Herchuck.

Even with the support, their business is down nearly $2,000 a week, but more help is on the way thanks to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. The Massachusetts native started The Barstool Fund to raise money for small businesses across the country who are struggling,

"There are so many businesses in Massachusetts, the Northeast, the country, that need money and we are never going to be able to help as many people as I wish we could. So the more money we get, the more people we can help," said Portnoy.

The fund has raised more than $18 million and is already helping dozens of businesses get back on their feet.

When the Herchuck family put together a video to submit to Barstool to receive funds, they weren't expecting to be chosen. In their video, they explained the family's business being passed down.

"Last Friday, I got a call from Dave [Portnoy], not knowing what he was going to say, but he called us and said you are a recipient of Barstool funds. We were ecstatic. I didn't know what to say," said Herchuck.

Portnoy told Herchuck on the Facetime call that when he heard their story, he wanted to help them out.

"The reaction of the business owners when we give them the good news has been a little bit overwhelming. I am not the softest guy, I am a little bit prickly, but even I am getting touched by it, so it is nice to help," said Portnoy.

One of Herchuck's sons, Jason, who helps out with the business said, "I can't think of a more deserving place, or a more deserving person than my father."

Businesses can use money from the fund for expenses like payroll, taxes or rent relief.

"It's great for the employees who are back to work after struggling for how many ever months we were closed," said Jason Herchuck.

Portnoy recalls handing out newspapers outside Fenway Park and The Boston Garden during Barstool's early days. He said back then his business wouldn't have survived a pandemic, so he is doing what he can to make sure other businesses can.

"I cant imagine being in this position. That is why I did the original rant. That is why I am so passionate about it and I get how all these small businesses feel, so it feels great, it really does and I am glad I can help," Portnoy said.

"We will make this place survive," said Herchuck.

The family emphasized again how grateful they are to receive this assistance and how they also enjoy seeing the barstool fund help other deserving businesses like theirs.

To donate to the Barstool Fund, click here.