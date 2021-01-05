ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Almost anywhere you turn in the city of Asheville you'll see a brewery, a distillery, or possibly even a cidery. But for many of these small businesses they have decided to embrace the competition, and in some cases, collaborate.

“Collaboration has really been part of our DNA since we began,” says James Donaldson with Chemist Spirits. “Our first few products, not just our gin, expanded to a local cidery to produce an apple brandy, and we worked closely with our neighbors down at Burial (Beer Co.) to produce our first bierbrand, and from there we have just kept collaborating."

Chemist Spirits, which sits right in the heart of the brewery scene in Asheville, says collaboration has been an integral part of the business plan.

“And Asheville is just filled with experts and folks who are pioneering in the field of craft brewing,” Donaldson says. “So we knew when we came in here we wanted to explore what we could do with these craft brewers, these cideries, local chocolatiers. It's part of the culture here. People tend to be really collaborative and easy going. Even the other distilleries here in town have been so amazing to work with for different events and festivals and stuff like that.”

The partnerships are with some of the big names in the alcohol industry, from a bierbrand with Wicked Weed Brewing to a gin partnered with the famed Biltmore Estate.

“So, we worked with them a really long time to create a product that is truly a Biltmore gin,” Donaldson says. “It's using wine barrels. We used merlot barrels to finish the gin. But we also had them gather roses from the estate, and they're actually aged in the spirit as well. It's such an amazing expression of gin that is literally made a few miles from the Biltmore house and then finished with their local botanicals while being overseen by their team there as well. It's been unreal to be able to partner with them with the product. And obviously people love it. It sold out in eight days.”

Customers today come to Asheville to experience the craft brewery and liquor scene. And while the name of the game is drawing the biggest crowds, collaboration, and not competition, is making those crowds even bigger.

“So it is so collaborative. And it allows us to get ideas from people who really are just phenomenal,” Donaldson says.