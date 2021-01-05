TAMPA, Fla. — Millions of Florida residents have received their second stimulus check over the past week, but some of those who are eligible haven’t been able to secure their payment yet.

Residents who filed 2019 tax returns and provided their direct deposit information are scheduled to receive the payment automatically if they haven’t already. In addition, those who registered for the first payment on IRS.gov should get their second payment the same way.

You can check your payment status by using the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov.

Some people who received their first round of checks through direct deposit are seeing a status on IRS.gov that states ‘Payment Status Not Available.’ It is unclear whether the status is temporary.

Did you get your stimulus check? Most people who have direct deposit should have gotten it by Monday, January 4. But, some people are receiving this message @BN9 . Check the status of your payment at https://t.co/dyrleEC0nX pic.twitter.com/SbT65j6Ami — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) January 5, 2021

Residents who are eligible and do not get their second stimulus check may be able to claim it when filing their 2020 tax returns. Those unclaimed stimulus funds are referred to as Recovery Rebate Credit on Form 1040.

Those who are not registered for direct deposit may receive their check or a debit card in the mail. The final day for checks to be issued is January 15. ​