“Hey Georgia, is anyone else having this problem,” movie mogul Tyler Perry asked his 6.4 million Twitter followers on Monday, the day before Georgia’s crucial runoff Senate elections.

Hey Georgia,



Is anyone else having this problem? I ordered my absentee ballot on December 2nd. I’m told it was mailed on the 4th. I still don’t have it! — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 4, 2021

“I ordered my absentee ballot on December 2nd,” the Atlanta resident added. I’m told it was mailed on the 4th. I still don’t have it!”

“We’ve got you,” former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wrote, instructing Perry on what to do in order to cancel his mail ballot and vote in person.

Hey @tylerperry, we’ve got you. Requested a ballot but haven’t received it? Vote in person on Election Day! Just tell the person at the check-in table that you wish to cancel your ballot & vote in person. Go to https://t.co/lClnYYPro6 to find your assigned polling place. https://t.co/laQR8qgHlD — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 4, 2021

Sure enough, Perry informed Abrams that he was hopping on a flight to Georgia to cast his ballot in the runoffs.

Hey @staceyabrams, I flew home because I didn’t get it. I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss! — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 4, 2021

"Too important to miss," he wrote on Twitter. “Too important to miss!”

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Perry posted a video to demonstrate that he did, indeed, make the trek to the Peach State to cast his ballot.

“All right, my absentee ballot never came, so I just left voting in person,” he said, showing off his voting sticker to his 6.1 million Instagram followers.

“Y’all get out and vote,” he implored his followers. “Get out and vote, get out and vote, get out and vote.”

All eyes are on Georgia as voters head to the polls. Both U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs in the Peach State, with Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock battling incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler for control of the chamber.

The Republicans need to hang on to one of the two seats to retain control. Should the Democrats flip both, the Senate will be tied 50-50, giving Democrats control of the chamber for the first time since 2015, with incoming Vice President Kamala Harris casting crucial tie breaking votes.