CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While many businesses have been struggling during the pandemic, one 8th grade entrepreneur has seen her business soar by making cakes.

Dariela Guzman is a student at ACE Academy, a school that focuses on entrepreneurship.

When they encouraged her to start her own business, Guzman says she knew immediately she would want to start baking. It's a talent she learned from her aunt and grandmother.

Already, while balancing school work, she's seen her business booming, even though she's just in 8th grade.

“It’s cool because you don’t have to depend on your parents when you need something,” Guzman says.

Guzman sells on average three cakes per week.

You can find more of Dariela’s Creations on Facebook and Instagram at Dariela’s Sweet Tastes.