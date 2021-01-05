Ready your tastebuds, because McDonald’s is expanding their menu to appease chicken lovers with three brand-new sandwich options.

The fast-food giant on Monday announced the upcoming rollout of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which will be available at participating restaurants starting Feb. 24.

Don’t worry, the classic McChicken isn’t going anywhere — the Crispy Chicken Sandwich will join McDonald’s menu favorites including the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Egg McMuffin and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches.

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen wrote in a statement. “We’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

Instead of the classic McDonald’s bun, the new chicken sandwiches will be served on a toasted potato roll.

The company is serving up three styles of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the first of which is topped with only crinkle cut pickles for those who “want to keep things simple.” The Spicy Chicken Sandwich will pack a punch with the addition of McDonald’s Spicy Pepper Sauce, and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich will be topped with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.

The menu expansion is McDonald’s latest venture into the chicken market in a bid to compete with similar items at locations like Burger King and Wendy’s.

Last September, the fast food superchain launched Spicy Chicken McNuggets for the first time ever in the United States. The new spin on the classic menu item will be available for a limited time at select restaurants.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983,” VanGosen wrote in a statement at the time.

“As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

Burger King had reintroduced their popular spicy nuggets in May of 2020, and Wendy’s added their spicy nuggets back to the menu after a brief two-year hiatus in 2019.