In a resolution introduced Monday night, nearly 100 House Democrats have moved to support a measure to officially condemn the president for his efforts to influence election results in Georgia.

Led by Georgia Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson, the legislation seeks to censure President Trump “for attempting to overturn the results of the November 2020 presidential election in the State of Georgia.”

In a phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of State released by the Washington Post Sunday, the president is heard pressuring the election official to “find” enough votes for him to win the state, which he decidedly lost.

"All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said on the call.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” the president went on to say. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”

Rep. Johnson, who called President Trump’s efforts a “violation of state and federal law,” officially has 94 co-sponsors for the censure resolution so far

“At every opportunity, this president has sold out our country for his own selfish interests,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who has signed on to the measure, wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “He’s a danger to democracy and even in his waning days, continues to abuse his power.”

A censure resolution aimed at a president is largely symbolic, and in recent years, similar measures have been referred to House committees but not voted on in the larger chamber. President Trump himself has been the subject of three other similar resolutions.

Still, the measure represents the most official rebuke yet of the president’s efforts to influence election results.

“This President is out of control,” Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said on a call with reporters Tuesday. “This President's actions are inconsistent with the Constitution, and may well be criminal. And, very frankly, those who support his actions are undermining faith and trust in democracy.”

Having done both a manual audit and a machine recount, Georgia has counted its votes three times.

Gabriel Sterling, the state’s Voting Systems Implementation Manager, disputed the president’s claims of election fraud during a press conference on Monday.

"This is all easily, provably false," Sterling said. "And yet, the president persists and, by doing so, undermines Georgians’ faith in the election system.”