GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla. — For more than five decades, seafood lovers have been coming in droves to a south Brevard festival to feast and help local charities.

With the pandemic though, it's not happening in 2021.

Festival brings in $150,000 each year for local charities



Grant Barbecue Festival still happening in April

"This would have been our 55th year," said Robin Tibbetts of the Grant Seafood Festival.

For 54 years, tens of thousands of people have flocked to the popular event.

"The only reason we can't do it this year is we don't have the volunteer force," Tibbetts said.

That force is made up of 500 people, none paid.

Without them, the two-day festival can't run like it's typical well-oiled machine.

But with the threat of a virus, travel limitations, and a small facility, they made the decision to call it off.

One of the main reasons they decided to cancel this year was the idea of having up to 25 volunteers in close quarters inside the concession stands.

"People were concerned," Tibbetts said.

More than 40,000 patrons bring in some $150,000 each year.

Money raised goes to the local library, summer camp, scholarships and charities.

"We helped just over 2,000 families this Christmas," said Timmy Vee of Toys For Kids.

Toys For Kids Brevard is one of the causes that benefits from the festival each year.

They have a complimentary booth where they sell snow cones.

The cancellation means they are out $15,000 to help needy families with Christmas presents.

"We need it all," he said. "Toys ain't cheap. They'll adapt well, they'll come out of this thing smiling on the other side."

Tibbetts believes they will be back next year for one very reason.

"On the volunteer side, the patron side, it's community," she said.

The group is selling T-shirts to raise as much money as they can.

They are still putting on their Grant BBQ fest coming up April 9, 10, and 11, with proceeds going to local charities.