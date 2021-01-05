It’s the latest corporate partnership in Florida’s push to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that Publix will begin receiving doses.
“We’re preparing to make appointments through our online scheduling system while supplies permit, and to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals,” the Lakeland-based supermarket chain posted on its website.
According to Publix, a “limited number of COVID-19 vaccines are on the way.”
Vaccines will be administered at the following locations:
Citrus County
Hernando County
- Brooksville Square
- Shoppes of Citrus Hills
- Shoppes at Avalon
- Publix at Seven Hills
- Lakewood Plaza
- Publix at Barclay
- Mariner Commons
- The Shoppes at Glen Lakes
Marion County
- Belleview Commons
- Rainbow Square Shopping Center
- Forty East Shopping Center
- Canopy Oak Center
- Park View Commons
- The Shops at Foxwood
- Grand Oaks Town Center
- Pearl Britain Plaza
- Churchill Square
- Heather Island Plaza
- Heath Brook Commons
Publix says it will provide updated information and appointment availability on its website.