It’s the latest corporate partnership in Florida’s push to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that Publix will begin receiving doses.

“We’re preparing to make appointments through our online scheduling system while supplies permit, and to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals,” the Lakeland-based supermarket chain posted on its website.

According to Publix, a “limited number of COVID-19 vaccines are on the way.”

Vaccines will be administered at the following locations:

Citrus County

Hernando County

Marion County

Publix says it will provide updated information and appointment availability on its website.