DAYTON, Ohio — Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar in downtown Dayton was hit so hard by the pandemic last year the owner decided to close it.

In January, they reopened a different location in downtown Dayton



They also have plans to expand in the future

“It was very devastating,” Juanita Darden said. “As a small business operator if you’re not open, you’re not making this, you’re not making biz, you’re not making money.”

But even while closed, she was still doing business.

She started a subscription that allowed customers to get coffee delivered to their door.

In January, she reopened her business at a different downtown location.

Now that the coffeehouse and wine bar is open, she’s excited to serve customers in person.

“On the very first day we opened there were only 20 people at a time, including us,” she said. “We had a very nice crowd, including us. We had a really nice crowd all day long. People were very excited that we were open.”

Darden isn’t the only one excited to be open.

Her customers are too.

“I frequented the other location,” Marchal Edwards said. “I thought it was a good location. This is even a better location. So, I’m wishing all the luck on the new year and everything.”

This location is one of two.

And Darden already has plans of expanding to another location inside a new grocery in Dayton.

“We are eager to be there and I’m eager to see a new grocery store in an area where we really, really need to have more food available,” she said.

For more information, visit thirdperk.biz.