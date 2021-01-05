KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha County District Attorney has decided not to file charges against the police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

In a press conference Tuesday in Kenosha, DA Michael Graveley said officer Rusten Sheskey, who was depicted shooting Blake in a graphic video, as well as the other officers involved, will not face criminal charges.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was paralyzed from the waist down from the Aug. 23 shooting. He was shot in the back seven times.

Graveley said he called Blake prior to the public announcement to share the decision with him privately.

The Kenosha Common Council on Monday gave Mayor John Antaramian emergency authority, which went into effect as soon as Graveley announced his decision to not file charges.

Antaramian’s emergency authority will be valid for eight days after the announcement. He said he would only enact the power given by the resolution if he felt it was necessary.

Graveley said Tuesday that he “would have to disprove the clear expression of these officers that they had to fire a weapon to defend themselves.”

He added: “I do not believe the state ... would be able to prove that the privilege of self-defense is not available.”

Ben Crump, an attorney for Blake’s family, expressed disappointment with the decision, saying it “further destroys trust in our justice system” and sends a message that it is OK for police to abuse their power. He said he will continue to move forward with a lawsuit and fight for systemic change in policing.

Antaramian proposed a “declaration of authority” resolution, which he said would allow him to impose a curfew after consulting with the police, sheriff, and legal departments. Those groups would decide what “constituted a threat to the community,” he said.

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday authorized 500 Wisconsin National Guard members to mobilize in Kenosha throughout the week to support local law enforcement ahead of the announcement.

A release from Blake’s legal team on Aug. 25 said Blake was trying to de-escalate a domestic incident when the police arrived, drew their weapons, and tasered him. Blake was trying to check on his children in the car when police fired their weapons at him at point blank range, per the release.

The shooting sparked outrage across the state and the country; peaceful protesters and rioters took to the streets, demanding justice for Blake, as well as police reform.

It also sparked civil unrest; 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to homicide charges in the shooting deaths of two people who were protesting in Kenosha following the Blake shooting.

Kenosha leaders have made an effort for police reform and to improve community-police relations since the shooting. Obtaining body cameras for the Kenosha Police Department became a top priority for Antaramian, and the city started hosting weekly community listening sessions, where residents offered their perspectives on structural changes they would like to see in the city, as well as tackling racial bias.

Sheskey and the other officers involved in the confrontation were placed on administrative leave while the investigation was underway.

Sheskey, 31, has been the subject of five internal investigations since he joined the Kenosha department in 2013, including three reprimands for crashing his squad car three times over three years. He has also earned 16 awards, letters or formal commendations, his personnel file shows.

Blake's family and Kenosha community leaders on Monday held a march and caravan calling for Sheskey to be fired, charged, and convicted.

Graveley noted he had no prior contact with Blake or the officers involved during the time of his investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.