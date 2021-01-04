POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County authorities have two people in custody and are searching for a third person Monday after a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was run over by an ATV during a Saturday night confrontation.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was patrolling the Avon Park Bombing Range when he spotted three people shining a spotlight into the property.

Gunshots also had been reportedly heard in the area.

When the officer approached the individuals, a scuffle broke out. The assailants ran over the officer as they fled the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital, treated for injuries and released.

Deputies said they had been alerted to illegal hunting in the area late Saturday.

Michel Amalfi and Lazaro Milian have been arrested.

BREAKING: Florida Wildlife officer jumped by three men who later ran him over with their ATV’s. Police are still looking for the third suspect. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/FXRsW0laRt — Ashonti Ford TV (@AshontiFordBN9) January 4, 2021

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said a search is still ongoing.

“So the search began. Sheriffs helicopter found a yellow ATV, submerged in water,” Judd said. “When we got to the scene in the middle of the night, we found a cell phone. Obtained search warrant.

"That cell phone belonged to Michael A. Searched to see if he had a camp. The same guy who lost his cell phone at the scene of the murder had a camp here.”

Amalfi and Milian are both facing several charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Authorities are still searching for the third suspect, Rodrigo Alberto Mato La Rosa.

FWC is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information about La Rosa.