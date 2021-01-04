The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it was following up on leads on the location of Tiffany Church, 35, who has been missing since last week and whose boyfriend was found dead Saturday in Lake Jesup Park.

The death of 26-year-old Trodarius Rainey is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The search for Church remains ongoing, and she is considered missing and endangered.

“We literally have had teams out with dogs, up in the air, in a boat,” said Bob Kealing, a public information officer with the Sheriff’s Office, on Monday. “And so far, just no luck.”

Describing the investigation as a “fluid situation,” Kealing urged anyone who has seen Church or may know anything of her whereabouts to reach out, either to the Sheriff’s Office or by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Church’s sister, Treneice Church, said Monday the family was reaching out to the nonprofit search and rescue organization Texas EquuSearch, in addition to cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier today the body of 26-year-old Trodarius Rainey was discovered in Lake Jesup Park. His death is being investigated as a homicide. We are still searching for missing and endangered 35-year-old Tiffany Church, please call SCSO or Crimeline with information. pic.twitter.com/mfVTGs1DxB — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) January 3, 2021

Texas EquuSearch has been involved in several high-profile missing-persons cases, including Central Florida's Caylee Anthony, Belle Isle's Stephanie Hollingsworth, and Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

Anyone with possible information on Church’s whereabouts may reach out to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6600.