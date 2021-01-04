DAYTONA, Fla. — Some seniors are packing up their cars and planning to spend Sunday night in Volusia county, in hopes that they’ll be one of the first in line to get COVID-19 vaccines Monday morning.

The gates of the Daytona Stadium open at 7 a.m., but Spectrum News 13 saw people parking their cars as early as Sunday afternoon, planning to camp out, if needed.

If there’s one thing people in these cars all share, it’s commitment.

“We came with some sandwiches and some water and a blanket,” said Ralph Laskowski.

People packed their cars, and RV and started parking along the sides of LPGA Boulevard.

“I was surprised. I really didn’t think I’d see people camping out overnight,” said Lorraine Shaw, who drove in from DeBary.

Daytona Beach police constantly patrolled the area, moving cars out of the way of traffic and out of no parking zones.

Police strongly discouraged people from camping out, but that’s exactly what some of these seniors plan to do if it means securing their shot.

That’s especially for those like Ralph Laskowski, who drove two hours to get here.

“It’s a distance, but this was the only place that we saw close to us that was first come first served,” said Laskowski

For many, this vaccine is the ticket to security and seeing family.

“I want to be able to be around my granddaughters, and I haven’t been able to, so that’s really important to me,” said Shaw.

The gates open at 7 a.m. Monday morning and vaccine distribution will start at 9 a.m.

There will be 1,000 vaccines distributed on a first come, first served basis.