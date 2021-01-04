CINCINNATI — During the pandemic, 11-year-old Khara Hawkins has been busy making lip gloss for her new business Noir Pride Cosmetics.

“I really wanted to start this business because I noticed that when I went to the store there were all these lip glosses that weren’t good for my lips and just didn’t feel good,” Hawkins said. “I also wanted to uplift Black women because I knew that some of them have problems with the way they look.”

Not only does Khara want her customers to look good, but she also wants them to feel good.

“I make sure that I have a good formula, I have good customer service for the business and I also stand out from the others because I try to incorporate God as much as I can in my business,” she said.

Since starting her business she has gained a lot of support, which is something Khara said she is proud of.

“It makes me feel really happy because it just lets me know that my business is doing well and even on slow days when I’m not getting orders I’m still getting a lot of support,” Khara said.

The Hawkins family has been Khara's biggest supporters.

Her mother, Ewaniki, said she’s happy for her.

“We couldn’t be more proud of her. She has so much drive and passion. She does her research and she really cares about the product that she’s putting out,” Ewaniki said.

Khara said she is excited about the future of her business and is proud to know that she has done all of this at only 11 years old.

“I’m already successful and it just makes me happy to know that I like doing this and that I’m this young, so I could do who knows what, in like five years,” Khara said.

For more information, visit the Noir Pride Cosmetics Instagram page.