LA VERNE, Calif. — When life gives you downtime, you make cookies? It seems many have taken up baking during the pandemic to help pass the time. But one family took it a step further and turned their new hobby into a full-fledged business bringing sweet treats to the community.

Kimberlin Gustaferro never considered herself a baker, until now. She began crafting cookies with her sister Caitlin Gustaferro during the pandemic when both took a leave from work. Caitlin actually has a kidney disease, went through kidney transplants, and is immune compromised, so they had to stay in to keep her safe.

What You Need To Know Three sisters in La Verne, Kimberlin, Caitlin, and Carlin started their own cookie business called The Cookie Trio amid the pandemic



“It’s still very stressful with the situation. We had to take ourselves out of every situation and not see anybody and we really only see each other,” said Kimberlin.

During this downtime, Kimberlin and Caitlin perfected their cookie recipe starting with The OG, which has chocolate chips and walnuts. Through this, they found an outlet during an isolating year.

“Especially during this time when you can’t see others and you feel so disconnected from the world, it brought us closer,” said Kimberlin.

Family and friends told them they had something special, so the sisters decided to expand and sell to the public, creating a business they never expected.

“It was exciting to be doing, and seeing how fast it grew, and how big and how excited people were for it,” said Caitlin.

That is when their third sister Carlin Stallworth joined in and The Cookie Trio was born.

“They were the duo and then I swooped in and they changed it. A lot of this was in their head. There wasn’t anything written down anywhere, so I was like, ‘Hey. How do I do this?’” said Stallworth.

Their customer base continues to grow. Pickup and delivery are available through their website. And they even offer a make your own cookie.

The trio wants to continue this past the pandemic, even hoping to open their own bakery. Something positive came out of 2020 for this family and they are looking forward to a bright 2021.

“We are really hoping that the COVID situation gets better and we can all hang out again and, in the meantime, we’ll just share some cookies and eat some sweets,” said Kimberlin.

The Cookie Trio offers a sweeter new year through their homemade cookies. You can find out more on their website.