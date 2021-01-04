HOUSTON – This past weekend a family-owned restaurant was the target of anti-maskers who staged a protest at the eatery decrying it for following Texas’s mask mandate.

Video captured about 20 people protesting Saturday at the Miller’s Café located on North Shepherd Drive in Houston. They can be seen waving American flags and encouraging people to boycott the restaurant, which is one of four owned by the family.

When Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner caught wind of the protest, he responded on Twitter, writing, “People were protesting and marching in front of @MillersCafe because they were told to wear their masks attempting to hurt their business. I hear they have pretty good burgers. I will patronize them Monday and I hope you patronize them this week.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this past summer issued an order stating the following:

“Every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.”

Exceptions include those under 10 years old, people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent the wearing of masks, and other scenarios such as eating or exercising.