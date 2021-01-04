BOONE, N.C. – Salon and barbershops have not been spared from COVID-19 and some are seeing effects even after their doors were allowed back open. Sassy & Company Owner Regina Ross says her salon in Boone used to see 12 people a day and this week, she saw 12 in total.



Ross says the new protocols have cost salons money and then the lack of customers have made it difficult for salons to survive. She says many people are still scared and are either growing their hair out, not cutting it, or doing it themselves.



Ross says while she has heard many hairstylists are now looking for a second job or changing careers, she is holding out hope that the future will look up.



"COVID has been a beast this year. It really has been a beast and it's beat a lot of small businesses financially, emotionally," she says.



Ross says she understands that people are nervous, but assures clients that stylists like her are spending extra time taking precautions and cleaning. Ross is only allowing one customer at a time, asking others to wait in their vehicles, and checking temperatures.