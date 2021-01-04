LONGWOOD, Fla. — Some COVID-19 testing sites will be converted to vaccination sites and some places of worship will soon offer the vaccine as part of a statewide effort to ramp up vaccine distribution, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday.

The announcement was made at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital.

DeSantis said he will also activate contracts for additional nurses to help with vaccinations.

“I think 2021’s going to be brighter, and I think this vaccine is providing a lot of hope to a lot of people,” the governor said.

Orlando Health official: Anticipate another 20K vaccines this week. Focused on opening vaccines to all health care workers, plus nursing homes, long-term-care and assisted- living facilities, and team members' family members 65 and over. #N13COVID19 — Pete Reinwald, News 13 (@petereinwald) January 4, 2021

The efforts come as supply of the approved COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer haven't been able to keep up with demand across the state. Lake County said its vaccine sites are closed Monday and Tuesday.

Also, Volusia County’s vaccine distribution site reached capacity for 1,000 allocated vaccines before it was even scheduled to open Monday, police said. People waited in their cars on the side of the road by Sunday afternoon.

Hospitals that don’t do a good job getting vaccine out will have vaccines transferred to other hospitals, DeSantis said.

