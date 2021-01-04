As a group of Republican lawmakers plans on challenging the results of the Electoral College vote in a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, dozens of major business leaders signed their names to a letter urging Congress to accept the results so America can move on from the divisive eleciton.

"This presidential election has been decided and it is time for the country to move forward," the letter signed by over 170 business leaders, read. "President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won the Electoral College and the courts have rejected challenges to the electoral process."

The letter, which was signed by the likes of Ajay Banga, Executive Chairman of Mastercard, Adam Silver, Commissioner of the NBA, and Neil Blumenthal, the Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Warby Parker, said that "attempts to thwart or delay this process run counter to the essential tenets of our democracy."

One of the noteworthy signers was Albert Bourla, the Chairman & CEO of Pfizer Inc., which developed the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in the United States with BioNTech.

"The incoming Biden administration faces the urgent tasks of defeating COVID-19 and restoring the livelihoods of millions of Americans who have lost jobs and businesses during the pandemic," the letter continued. "Our duly elected leaders deserve the respect and bipartisan support of all Americans at a moment when we are dealing with the worst health and economic crises in modern history."

Other notable signatories include Larry Fink, the Chairman & CEO of BlackRock, Jeff Gennette, the Chairman & CEO of Macy's, Logan Green, Co-Founder & CEO of Lyft, Sandeep Mathrani, Chief Executive Officer of WeWork, Christiana Riley, the CEO of Deutsche Bank Americas, and Brad Smith, the President of Microsoft.

"There should be no further delay in the orderly transfer of power," the letter concluded.