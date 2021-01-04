ATLANTA — At least until this week, Dalton, Georgia, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, was known as the “Carpet Capital of the World,” for the mills that supply more than 85 percent of what Americans walk on.

This year, Dalton may be the place where President Donald Trump makes his last stand.

Monday night, the President travels to the city of 34,000 in northwest Georgia. Ostensibly, he’s there to boost the prospects of two Republicans vying to retain their posts in the U.S. Senate during arguably the most consequential electoral runoffs in American history.

Control of the chamber during the opening of the Biden era hinges on the results of the two races, where voting has been underway since mid-December and ends Tuesday.

If both Democrats win, then the Senate would be split 50-50, with incoming Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties. Democrats would then control not just the Senate, but the House of Representatives and the presidency – with power over issues like taxes, criminal justice and investigations.

Despite holding both of Georgia’s Senate seats for nearly two decades, Republicans are facing a surge of Democratic early voting they need to counter on Election Day. If the GOP candidates had their way, the President would stick to a plan: he’d speak of nothing other than the merits of the pair, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. And then, he’d hop on Air Force One with nary an off-script tweet.

“I think people are going to be watching with bated breath just to see whether or not President Trump can stay on message,” said Andra Gillespie, a professor of political science at Emory University.

It’s unclear if that will happen.

Monday’s speech in Dalton may be Trump’s last major address of his presidency. And it is expected he will spend much of his time on stage amplifying unfounded claims that he won Georgia and November’s election. That mission has led him to call on Georgia’s Republican governor to resign for not going along with his unproven theories.

And it also led him to pressure Georgia election officials, including its Secretary of State, during an extraordinary call, a recording of which The Washington Post released on Sunday. In it, the President pressures them to "find" enough votes to change the outcome that repeatedly concluded Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the presidential race. There is already discussion that the call may have broken the law – or, at least, was grossly improper.

"The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry," Trump said. "And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated."

The secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, responded: "Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong."

Georgia officials have counted the results three times and found that Biden won by nearly 12,000 votes, becoming the first Democrat to win the Peach State since 1992. That hasn’t satisfied Trump or his boosters, who are seizing on gripes both true and false.

[ True : A federal judge who recently made a ruling in an election-related case is the sister of voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams.]

[False: Trump’s claim that Raffensperger has a brother who “works for China.” (He doesn’t ).]

Regardless of nuances, in the call, Trump said aloud what many Georgia Republicans have long feared: that his message that the presidential outcome was somehow rigged will depress turnout in the runoffs.

"You have a big election coming up and because of what you’ve done to the president – you know, the people of Georgia know that this was a scam," he said.

"Because of what you’ve done to the president, a lot of people aren’t going out to vote, and a lot of Republicans are going to vote negative, because they hate what you did to the president. Okay? They hate it."

Gillespie said that in contests as tight as the runoffs, a small drop in Republican votes could doom the GOP’s chances.

"That's why people are concerned, because every vote literally does count,” she said. "And you don't want to 'Wednesday morning’ quarterback, and say 'but for these distractions, we could have gotten 10,000 more Republicans to turn out to vote.' That's what they're ultimately concerned about."

We are only talking about runoffs because of Georgia law, which required them since no candidate in the November race garnered more than half of the cast votes. The subsequent race has brought in a record fundraising, and is on track to break all previous runoff turnouts, coming close to the November general election tally.

Trump isn’t the only notable political figure to travel to Georgia Monday. President-elect Joe Biden will stump in Atlanta with the Democrats, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris did the same Sunday in Savannah, and Vice President Mike Pence will boost his fellow Republicans at a faith-based event in rural Milner.

But it’s Trump’s speech drawing the most attention.