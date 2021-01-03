Tucked away inside Albany’s One Commerce Plaza is the Castiglione’s Barbershop. And with just a flick of the wrist, the two master barbers working there can transform you.

Dina Castiglione took over the business five years ago, and with barber buddy Heather Contois by her side, they couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.

"Here in this tiny little shop we have 45 years of experience between us," said Castiglione.

That is until the after effects of the pandemic left the business surviving on razor thin margins.

"We are in a 20-story state building and everyone is working from home, so it’s been really quiet," said Contois.

Salons and barbershops were part of New York's Phase 2 reopening earlier this summer, but since dusting off their barber chairs, foot traffic hasn’t been the same.

"With no one here, we are kind of drowning a little bit," said Castiglione.

They’ve managed to hang in there by selling extra products, gift cards, and relying on their loyal client base. But the ladies are worried it might not be enough unless business picks up soon.

"We are both working part time right now because there just isn’t enough business to support us working 40 hours a week," said Castiglione.

Until then, they’ll keep clipping on hoping 2021 will even things out.

"We are tough women and we’re going to get through this," said Contois.

You can book an appointment with them here.