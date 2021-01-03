COLUMBUS, Ohio — This college football season has been a whirlwind for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and central Ohio business owner Kelly Dawes, whose sports merchandise shop revolves around the team.

“It was just a roller coaster, we thought we were playing and then we weren’t,” said Dawes.

After receiving backlash, the Big 10 Conference reversed its decision to cancel the fall season, which was some great news for Dawes.

“Thank goodness that these players get to play, you know, they've worked so hard and second for Buckeye nation,” she said.

This is the second time in six years Ohio State is heading back to the big stage, something that is already driving up revenue.

“Just [Saturday], we’ve had great foot traffic today,” Dawes said. “People are excited of course we couldn’t have played any better than what we did [Friday] night.”

It’s a great way for her business to kick off 2021 after a financially challenging 2020.

“We were down about 50 percent during those September, October, November months,” she said. “We got a little bit better in December, but still down 35 percent.”

It's a reason the stakes aren't just high for the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship, but also for Dawes’ business.

“Hopefully fingers crossed we play like we did [Friday] night,” Dawes said. “We are going to be national champions and we will have merchandise the next day for people to celebrate.”