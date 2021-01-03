As restaurant owners prepare to head to court Monday to try and get micro-cluster restrictions overturned, a group called the Western New York Restaurant Coalition has started a petition to garner community support.

In just about 24 hours the group's change.org petition surpassed its goal of 7,500 signatures. So, they raised it to 10,000.

It will now be sent to the governor and the legislature plus taken to court as evidence to show the judge.

The coalition's plea is simple and one we've heard over and over again: Let people work.

It's battling for every restaurant operator, server, bartender, cook, and dishwasher to have a voice.

According the petition, in Erie County alone there are 65,000 people in the restaurant industry, with 25,000 out of work.