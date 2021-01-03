ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the University of Central Florida campus early Sunday morning.

What You Need To Know Investigators say a 23 year old was shot at the Plaza on University on Sunday morning



The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died



The Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Jesus Armando Calle

Crime tape blocked off part of the Plaza on University on Sunday morning where investigators say 23-year-old Jesus Armando Calle was shot. He was taken the hospital where he later died.

“I was in bed, it was four in the morning or something but I heard a gunshot,” said UCF student Troy Clark who lives at the Plaza on University Apartments.

“I feel like this is a safe community, but it's kind of one of those things it goes to show no matter where you are it can happen, I feel terrible for that kid and his family,” he added.

Clark's roommate Garett Carter was staying updated through the safety alert system.

“UCF PD assisting the sheriff's office in reference to a shooting that occurred at the Plaza on University, no suspect description at this time and stay clear of the area,” Carter said as he read the alert.

UCF police said they do not believe there is an active threat to the UCF community. Investigators said the suspect, or suspects, left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Students living near the crime scene were escorted to rooms with assistance from deputies.