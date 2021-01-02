BOYLSTON, Mass. - The new Woo Trucks facility in Boylston will replace the former location in the Canal District in Worcester. It will be more than triple in size.

Pots, pans, and pepper, are stacked inside the Woo Trucks kitchen. Owner Mark Gallant is already using the space for his food truck. He’s expecting to have about 30 more vendors rent hourly.



Gallant said, “There's no place for them to go. You know some of these trucks were driving too far to get a commercial kitchen or they were trying to share space with a local pizza parlor or a church and it just wasn’t working out.”



In Massachusetts, food truck owners have to cook in a certified or commissary kitchen. Veronica Crespo, owner of Sabor Latino, is one chef renting a space.



Crespo said, “I’ll be able to cook in greater volume than I was before. So as opposed to cooking 20 pounds of pork I can easily do 50, 60 easily.”



Crespo is also storing her truck at the facility. “Just carrying the food from one place to another, say from the kitchen to the truck, you have to be under cover. So this is a God send," she said.



Food truck owners say 2020 was a tough year, with many big events being canceled, but they are doing ok.

Crespo said, “I lost a great deal of revenue due to all the closures, but fortunately we have been able to work hand and hand with the breweries and wineries.”



And with 2021 here along with a new cooking space, food truck vendors are hoping this year will be better for business.