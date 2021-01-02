AUSTIN, Texas — The Supreme Court of Texas agreed to end the enforcement of Austin Mayor Steve Adler’s and Travis County Judge Andy Brown’s local orders on Friday, which imposed a four-day shutdown of dine-in food and beverage services from 10:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., December 31 through January 3.

A district judge had originally ruled Thursday against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempt to block Austin and Travis County from enforcing curfew orders, but the high court had the final word.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton applauded the decision in a statement:

“We thank the Supreme Court of Texas for upholding the rule of law. Local declarations cannot order needless shutdowns in conflict with the governor’s order, and these orders demonstrated blatant contempt for the citizens and businesses of our great state,” said Paxton in statement. “The Court was right to end these oppressive, illegal city and county declarations and I wish every Texan and Texas business a happy and safe New Year.”

Brown also released a statement regarding the court ruling:

“I am disappointed by the Texas Supreme Court decision as it limits our ability to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. I continue to encourage everyone in Travis County to celebrate and eat safely at home until our overall COVID-19 numbers have decreased. I also would ask everyone to consider supporting local restaurants by ordering food for takeout as I did with my family last night.”

Travis County was reporting 4,687 active cases of COVID-19, 434 hospitalizations for the virus, and 138 people in intensive care units when the order was issued earlier this week. The county’s Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said the region was poised to enter 2021 “in a state of emergency.”

Additionally, the state of Texas saw yet another record-breaking number of over 12,000 people hospitalized because of COVID-19 this week.

