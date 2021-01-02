On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made history, naming Rear Admiral Margaret Grun Kibben as House Chaplain, the first woman to serve in the role for either chamber of Congress in its 231-year history.

“It is my honor to announce the appointment of Rear Admiral Margaret Grun Kibben to serve as Chaplain of the United States House of Representatives: the first woman to serve in this historic position, which has been enshrined in our Democracy since the First Congress in 1789,” Pelosi said in a statement.

"Kibben brings decades of decorated experience in the military and the ministry, as a retired Rear Admiral who served as the U.S. Navy's Chief Chaplain and the chaplain of the Marine Corps," she continued. "Her integrity, experience and patriotism will serve the Congress and the Country well, as she ministers to the needs of Members."

The role of House Chaplain, currently held by the retiring Father Pat Conroy, dates back to Congress' founding in 1789, as part of Article I, Section 2 of the constitution, which allows the House to "choose their speaker and other officers."

The Chaplain opens each day's proceedings with a prayer, as well as offering pastoral counseling services, as well as arranging memorial services for House members and staff and coordinating the scheduling of guest chaplains; in the past, Chaplains have performed funeral and marriage ceremonies for house members.

Pelosi also praised the retiring Father Conroy in her statement, thanking him for nearly a decade of service to the House.

“The service of Father Pat Conroy has been a blessing to Members on both sides of the aisle,” she wrote. “Throughout his service, Father Pat fulfilled the calling of St. Ignatius of Loyola: ‘for the greater glory of God.’ His service has been a spiritual and moral anchor for Members, grounding our institution in the values of faith and country and reminding our Members of our responsibilities to our great nation and constituents. All Members wish Father Pat well as he enjoys his well-deserved retirement from the House.”

Kibben, who has spent over 30 years serving in the military, was selected by a bipartisan committee of House members.