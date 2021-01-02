CINCINNATI — With a surgeon’s concentration, Maggie Stewart’s tools become an extension of her delicate touch. Every appointment begins with a blank canvas and ends with 10 works of art that her clients get to wear every day for the next few weeks.



“You could have a horrible week or a horrible day, and you can come in and get your nails done, and it feels good,” Stewart said. “You feel put together when you have your nails done.”

Stewart has been practicing her craft since high school.



“I got inspired when I went to get a pedicure. It was probably one of three pedicures I’ve gotten in my life at that time and the lady asked me if I wanted nail art, and she put five dots on my toe, and it was a flower. And I just realized in that moment that I could do it,” she said.



Over the past 10 years, her designs have gotten more complex. Stewart went to beauty school, got licensed and started a career in nails.



“I started working at a salon in Clifton when I graduated, and I wasn’t working there very long,” she said.



Stewart said the clientele wasn’t there, and she realized if she was going to make it as a nail artist, she needed to work for herself.



“While I was in school for nails my teachers and everyone around me told me that I had to start at a big open salon before working for myself or opening a salon or anything so that was in my head, but I had always wanted to work for myself,” she said.



Eventually, that’s how she grew to success — renting out a room in salons and working one on one with clients.



Then 2020 brought another unexpected challenge.



“I was not allowed to work for eight weeks, which is still mind-blowing to me,” Stewart said. “When you work for yourself, one of the things you never question is whether you’ll be able to go to work or not.”



The pandemic hit the beauty industry hard. Stewart said they had to shut down on a dime and when they reopened, people were hesitant to return.



In her involuntary free time, Stewart took up another form of art on more traditional canvases.



“When I wasn’t allowed to do nails to have an income, there was no financial relief at first, I started painting more,” she said.



Then, Stewart said she got to thinking about her future.



“That was nerve-wracking,” she said. “That was a weird feeling.”



Suddenly, her rented room in someone else’s salon seemed smaller than ever and when her clients returned, bringing new customers looking for a small salon experience, Stewart realized she had plenty of room to grow.



“It just really put things into perspective of what I could and couldn’t afford,” she said.



Stewart said she always wanted to work for herself in her own space so she started looking, finding an opportunity in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills neighborhood.



She started leasing the space in the summer, turning it into her own studio: Ten Tiny Canvases. She hopes to open the space to clients by the end of January, not only to begin work on finger nails but also to sell her other art.



“It's kind of gonna be a nail salon and an art gallery,” she said.

Stewart acknowledges there’s never a perfect time to start fresh but she’s eager to get to work, combining both of her passions.



She said the coronavirus has already caused a few delays to construction, and with cases surging, she’s preparing for any future restrictions to her industry, but she said after two months without her studio, she knows what it takes to keep her business alive.