WORCESTER, Mass. - A Worcester City Councilor is hoping a popular breakfast spot can receive some assistance from the citAt this week's City Council meeting, District 2 City Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson will ask for the City's input on how to provide temporary curbside pick-up at Lucky's Cafe on Grove Street.

In 2020, the restaurant closed down for six and a half months due to the coronavirus.

This year, Lucky's is celebrating their 30th anniversary and they hope to make it to see 31 years.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, capacity has dropped dramatically and owner Peter Armer says he hopes the city can help with a curbside pick up location and would like permission from the city to utilize parking spots on Grove Street.

Armer said, "I think it's definitely the most awkward time i've ever faced as a businessman. It's a coin toss. It's how quickly we can right the ship with COVID and introduce people to the options they've had before. We've always done in-house dining. Particularly now when it's reduced to 25 percent capacity, you can't survive on that."

Lucky's Cafe offers breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

The City Council will meet at 6 PM on Tuesday