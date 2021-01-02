ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While many are hoping 2021 brings a long-awaited end to the pandemic, experts are warning the threat of coronavirus is still serious and will be likely for a few more months.

After a day off for the New Year’s Day holiday, testing sites across Florida have reopened.

The first Saturday of the new year is at a standstill at Barnett Park in Orlando. Drivers pull in and wait for their COVID-19 test.

“Gloria tested positive a couple of weeks ago. We’re married, I tested negative every time so we want to see if she’s already overcome the COVID,” Juan Jaramillo said.

Jaramillo and his wife Gloria sit and wait in line at the Barnett Park testing site. Her earlier COVID-19 positive result meant isolating from each other and family over the holidays.

“It’s the first time in 34 years that we don’t spend Christmas with our kids. But you know, got to be safe,” Jaramillo said.

And two weeks after that positive test, Gloria said she's feeling OK.

“I feel good," Gloria Jaramillo said. "I get very, very tried very easy. But I expect to take good care of myself because I have two grandchildren and one on the way. So I’m very positive."

But to make sure they’re both negative for COVID-19 now, they came in early to get a good spot in line.

“The line today hasn’t been too bad," Juan Jaramillo said. "The last two tests that we did, we were line for 3 and a half hours."

After day-long testing closures for New Year’s Day, many people are making the most of the free testing sites at the Orange County Convention Center and Barnett Park Saturday.

Demand for testing staying high as case numbers rise around the sunshine state. On Thursday, the state shattered its one-day case number record with more than 17,000 reported COVID-19 cases.

After weeks of waiting and Face Timing with family, the Jaramillos are hoping when Saturday’s positive case numbers are counted, they’re not included in those statistics, wishing to start their new year off right with a negative result.

“Oh, we hope so," Gloria Jaramillo said. "Yes!"

The Barnett Park and the Orange County Convention Center testing sites are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.