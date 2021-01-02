DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University is delaying the start of in-person classes until February due to COVID-19 concerns.

Online classes will begin on January 11 but in-person classes won’t start until February 15, the university announced Friday.

“We are taking this action because COVID-19 positivity rates in the state of Florida and across much of the U.S. are dangerously high,” Bethune-Cookman president E. LaBrent Chrite said in a release.

The university will also be canceling spring break for the semester.

Students will be allowed to return to campus on February 11, 12 and 13. All students will be tested for COVID-19 when they return.