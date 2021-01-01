CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tiffany Mielnik Parrish spent years dealing with unexplained migraines and body pain before being diagnosed with a gluten allergy and an allergy to synthetic fragrances.

Parrish changed her diet and started using clean beauty products that use no chemicals or preservatives.

She was so inspired by the changes in her life that she opened a store, Selenite Beauty, dedicated to clean beauty.

“For me it's absolutely invaluable. I think it differs for every single person, but I think confidence and that reassurance is something that everybody really feels,” Parrish says.

You can visit Selenite Beauty in Charlotte’s South End at 1800 Camden Rd., Suite 104, Charlotte, NC 28203 or shop on its website.